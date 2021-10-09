Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lessened by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.