Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.57

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.57 and traded as low as $79.00. Moog shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 122 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $707.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

