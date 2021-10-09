Moonriver (MOVR) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.95 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $553.21 million and approximately $14.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for approximately $296.00 or 0.00540250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,104,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,967 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

