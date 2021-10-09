MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $182,168.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00089779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.09 or 1.00148774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.71 or 0.06496498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

