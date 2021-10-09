Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGAM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

MGAM stock opened at GBX 343 ($4.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 356.27. The stock has a market cap of £978.82 million and a P/E ratio of 23.18. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 237.05 ($3.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other news, insider Clement Woon purchased 9,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

