Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.89

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.89 and traded as high as C$17.25. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.08, with a volume of 18,151 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on MRG.UN. CIBC raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

