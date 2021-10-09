MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MOR opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. On average, research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

