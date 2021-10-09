Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.34% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

