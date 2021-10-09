MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLN stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

