MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.69% of MultiPlan worth $234,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $100,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLN stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLN. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

