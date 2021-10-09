Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.47

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €242.47 ($285.26) and traded as high as €243.80 ($286.82). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €243.50 ($286.47), with a volume of 208,725 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €242.47.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

