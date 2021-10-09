Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Murphy USA worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 7.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 5.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $172.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

