Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $918.32

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 918.32 ($12.00) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.37). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 876 ($11.44), with a volume of 177,558 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 918.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 899.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.01%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

