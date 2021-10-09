MXC (MXC) Price Reaches $0.0450

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. MXC has a market cap of $118.80 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00547327 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.47 or 0.01087488 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

