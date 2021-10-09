My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $14.65 million and $3.26 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00136602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.20 or 0.99958634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.15 or 0.06439170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

