My DeFi Pet Price Hits $2.04 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00003714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.92 or 0.99986441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.48 or 0.06345069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

