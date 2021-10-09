Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 234.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,507 shares of company stock worth $11,864,920 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

