MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 238 1075 3172 59 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.15%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 29.31%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million -$38.91 million 53.46 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $14.57 billion $665.00 million 11.89

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

