MyWish (WISH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $166.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, MyWish has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $166.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00231897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00101970 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

