Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $22.95 million and $48,499.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00002862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,417.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.05 or 0.01110035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.01 or 0.00351005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00326001 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00043248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

