Nano Market Capitalization Reaches $744.84 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $744.84 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $5.59 or 0.00010189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.51 or 0.06529776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00328795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.18 or 0.01121269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.00503203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00350011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00329168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

