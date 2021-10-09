NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002785 BTC on exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00090265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,894.15 or 1.00180632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.42 or 0.06483092 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

