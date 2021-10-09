National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.48

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and traded as high as $80.45. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $80.45, with a volume of 620 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on NTIOF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

