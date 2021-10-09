National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). National CineMedia reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 21.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.77. 539,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

