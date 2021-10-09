National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.55% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $24,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 178,432 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $54.04 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

