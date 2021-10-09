Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Donaldson by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE:DCI opened at $58.11 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

