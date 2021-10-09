Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

