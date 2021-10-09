Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,146 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after buying an additional 162,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,789,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,721,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

