Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,764 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

