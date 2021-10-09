Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,467 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 112.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NTB opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

