Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 291,857.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 274,346 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

