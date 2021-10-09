Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 26.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

