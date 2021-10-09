Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,517,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

