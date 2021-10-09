Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,184 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,953,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of VER stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

