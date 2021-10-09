Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.78 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of TER stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.