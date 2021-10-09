Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.87 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after buying an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after buying an additional 814,229 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.55.

Shares of BMO opened at $104.82 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

