Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in NOV by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $35,772,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in NOV by 19,582,527.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

