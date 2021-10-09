Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $77.73 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

