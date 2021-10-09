Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.21 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

