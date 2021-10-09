Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $113.96 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

