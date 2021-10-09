Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $1.82 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.94 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

