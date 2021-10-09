Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,981 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 123.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 147,828 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $292,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,508,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,620,000 after acquiring an additional 492,501 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 62.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 163,662 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

