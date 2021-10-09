Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,454,000 after buying an additional 77,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

ALNY opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.