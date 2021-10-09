Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 4,684 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

