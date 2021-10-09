Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 94.2% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 2,523,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,857,000 after buying an additional 1,224,045 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after buying an additional 413,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after buying an additional 174,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 78,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SXT opened at $89.16 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $61.88 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

