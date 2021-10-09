Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB opened at $215.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.82. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.10.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.