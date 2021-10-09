Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

ABG opened at $208.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

