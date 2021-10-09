Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.28% of Trean Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $23,064,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 679,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 335,282 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $532.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

