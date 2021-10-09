Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

