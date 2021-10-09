Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

